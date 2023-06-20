Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.