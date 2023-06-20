Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:SCL opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 570.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.60.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.