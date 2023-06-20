Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Drops By 7.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Accolade Trading Down 1.4 %
Accolade stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Accolade news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,374 shares of company stock worth $321,067. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accolade by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after buying an additional 97,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
