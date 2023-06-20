Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 9.1%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acorn Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About Acorn Energy
