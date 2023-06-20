Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 5.2%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

AKTX stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

