Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Decreases By 9.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,233.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

