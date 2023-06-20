Short Interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Declines By 5.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

