Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Declines By 6.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 515,500 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

