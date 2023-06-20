Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Increases By 7.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $9,202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $2,519,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 4.5 %

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

