Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Decreases By 9.4%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avnet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $893,700,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avnet Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

AVT opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.