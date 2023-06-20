Short Interest in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Drops By 7.1%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,824.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 754,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,490,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,220 shares of company stock worth $263,273 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bakkt Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.