Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 9.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 436,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

