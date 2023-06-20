Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Rises By 6.1%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.