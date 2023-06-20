Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Decreases By 5.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,450 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BROGW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

