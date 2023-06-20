Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Drops By 6.7%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of CTRM stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

