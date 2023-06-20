Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Drops By 6.7%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Castor Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of CTRM stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Further Reading
