Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Rises By 6.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 39,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

CLF opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $45,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

