Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Decreases By 6.3%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

