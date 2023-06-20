Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Decreases By 6.3%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
