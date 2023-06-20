Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Declines By 5.0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Datasea Trading Up 0.0 %
Datasea stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.24.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
