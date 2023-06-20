Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Declines By 5.0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Datasea stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

