Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Drops By 7.1%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. GoPro has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

