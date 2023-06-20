Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Drops By 6.8%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 29,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

HAL opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

