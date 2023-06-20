Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 8.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,574,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HUSQF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
