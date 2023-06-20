Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Expands By 8.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,574,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUSQF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

