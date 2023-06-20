Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Decreases By 5.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

I-Mab Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

