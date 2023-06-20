Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declines By 6.8%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 14,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IBN stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

