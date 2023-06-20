Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Decreases By 6.5%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,593,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 8,122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.2 days.

ioneer Stock Up 6.9 %

GSCCF stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

