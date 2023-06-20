Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Drops By 5.0%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 34,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,336 shares of company stock worth $4,839,436 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 33.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,102,000 after purchasing an additional 437,469 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

