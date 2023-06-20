Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increases By 5.1%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 960,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $246.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

