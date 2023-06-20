Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.08 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

