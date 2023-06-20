SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

