Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 3.1% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

