Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.92 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

