Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.