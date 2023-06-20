Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 469 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

