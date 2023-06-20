Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 55,945 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

