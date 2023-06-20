Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.68 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98. The stock has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.51.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

