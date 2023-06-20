Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 11.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

