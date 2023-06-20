Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

