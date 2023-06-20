Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

