Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

