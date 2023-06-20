Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

