Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,263 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

