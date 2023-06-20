Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,608 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

