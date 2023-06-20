Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

