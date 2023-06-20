SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Boosted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 14.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

