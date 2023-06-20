SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 8.3% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $470.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.56 and a 200-day moving average of $458.39.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

