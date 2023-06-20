Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

