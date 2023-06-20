Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

