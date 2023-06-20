Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

