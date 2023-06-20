Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

