Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

TSE POU opened at C$29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.79. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$33.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

