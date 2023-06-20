Stifel Firstegy Comments on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TSE CPG opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.41.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.